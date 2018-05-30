Moore (knee) has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's start against Seattle, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.

Moore is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season after returning from a short stint on the disabled list. He'll look to improve on a disappointing start to the season, as he's accrued a 7.99 ERA and 2.02 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 41.2 innings. Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been sent down in a corresponding move.