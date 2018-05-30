Rangers' Matt Moore: Activated from DL
Moore (knee) has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's start against Seattle, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Moore is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season after returning from a short stint on the disabled list. He'll look to improve on a disappointing start to the season, as he's accrued a 7.99 ERA and 2.02 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 41.2 innings. Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been sent down in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Wednesday vs. Seattle•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: No problems after throwing session•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Could rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Placed on disabled list•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Goes 3.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart