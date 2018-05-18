Rangers' Matt Moore: Assigned for Friday
Moore will start for the Rangers on Friday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The initial plan lined up the southpaw for a Saturday outing, but he will take the hill a day earlier as he clings to a rotation spot. Even with the strikeout-friendly Pale Hose staring him down, Moore doesn't inspire much confidence, considering he's been one of the league's worst starters on the season with a 7.82 ERA and 2.00 WHIP.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Retains rotation spot for now•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Rotation spot to be evaluated•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Knocked around for five runs by Tigers•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Pummelled by Indians•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Tosses relief inning Sunday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...