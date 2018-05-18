Moore will start for the Rangers on Friday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The initial plan lined up the southpaw for a Saturday outing, but he will take the hill a day earlier as he clings to a rotation spot. Even with the strikeout-friendly Pale Hose staring him down, Moore doesn't inspire much confidence, considering he's been one of the league's worst starters on the season with a 7.82 ERA and 2.00 WHIP.