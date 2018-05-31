Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Seattle.

Moore's control got the best of him in the fourth inning, as he walked two batters, threw a wild pitch and suffered a passed ball in a three-run frame that derailed his bid at a quality start. Moore was nasty at times, as he induced 12 swinging strikes in 108 pitches, and the fact that he was able to bounce back with a scoreless fifth shows the knee injury that sent him to the disabled list briefly isn't much of a concern. Unfortunately, Moore hasn't been able to put it all together for a full start often enough in 2018, as he owns a brutal 7.85 ERA. He'll try to push that in the right direction next time out Tuesday against Oakland.