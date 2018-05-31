Rangers' Matt Moore: Breaks down in fourth inning of no-decision
Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Seattle.
Moore's control got the best of him in the fourth inning, as he walked two batters, threw a wild pitch and suffered a passed ball in a three-run frame that derailed his bid at a quality start. Moore was nasty at times, as he induced 12 swinging strikes in 108 pitches, and the fact that he was able to bounce back with a scoreless fifth shows the knee injury that sent him to the disabled list briefly isn't much of a concern. Unfortunately, Moore hasn't been able to put it all together for a full start often enough in 2018, as he owns a brutal 7.85 ERA. He'll try to push that in the right direction next time out Tuesday against Oakland.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Wednesday vs. Seattle•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: No problems after throwing session•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Could rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart