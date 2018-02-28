Moore (knee) is scheduled to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Moore experienced some soreness behind his right knee shortly after reporting to spring training, but it doesn't sound like the issue put him too far behind the rest of his fellow pitchers. After coming over in a trade from the Giants in December, Moore is set to fill one of the openings in a beleaguered Rangers rotation this season, though the lefty can't be drafted with much confidence outside of AL-only formats. Moore submitted a 5.52 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while serving up a career-high 27 home runs in 174.1 innings last season, despite making 16 of his 31 starts at pitcher-friendly AT&T Park.