Moore (knee) could rejoin the Rangers' rotation Tuesday against the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Moore landed on the disabled list over the weekend with right knee soreness, but it appears his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He threw 70 pitches in a live batting practice session Thursday and could be cleared to rejoin the Rangers when first eligible on Tuesday if his knee responds positively to the session. The southpaw compiled a 7.99 ERA across 41.2 innings prior to landing on the disabled list, so expectations should be kept in check upon his return to the rotation.