Rangers' Matt Moore: Dealing with soreness behind knee
Moore is dealing with some soreness behind his right knee, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The issue kept him from participating in fielding practice Saturday, though it doesn't sound like anything overly serious given it didn't affect his ability to throw a bullpen. Moore was also able to do some light jogging on the side. That said, it's unclear if the issue will keep him sidelined for any Cactus League action.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Traded to Texas•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Has team option exercised•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Drilled by D-backs on Tuesday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Shuts down Rockies over six innings•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Fails to go five innings Wednesday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Picks up fifth win over White Sox•
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.