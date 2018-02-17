Moore is dealing with some soreness behind his right knee, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The issue kept him from participating in fielding practice Saturday, though it doesn't sound like anything overly serious given it didn't affect his ability to throw a bullpen. Moore was also able to do some light jogging on the side. That said, it's unclear if the issue will keep him sidelined for any Cactus League action.

