Moore allowed two hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

Moore entered this one early when Cole Hamels was chased after giving up seven runs in two-thirds of an inning. Since being yanked from the starting rotation, the left-hander has pitched mostly as a long reliever. He's allowed five runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out 13 over 12.2 innings, spanning five appearances. In four of those five appearances, Moore has pitched at least two innings.