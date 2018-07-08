Rangers' Matt Moore: Gives team innings Saturday
Moore allowed two hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.
Moore entered this one early when Cole Hamels was chased after giving up seven runs in two-thirds of an inning. Since being yanked from the starting rotation, the left-hander has pitched mostly as a long reliever. He's allowed five runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out 13 over 12.2 innings, spanning five appearances. In four of those five appearances, Moore has pitched at least two innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?