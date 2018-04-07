Moore (0-2) was rocked for six runs (five earned) on five hits in 3.1 innings, walking four to go along with just one strikeout in Texas' 8-5 loss to Toronto on Friday.

It was the second-straight rough start of the season for Moore, who has given up nine earned runs in just 7.1 innings to start the year. He had a 5.52 ERA in 174.1 innings for San Francisco last year and has a 4.29 mark for his eight-year career, so Moore shouldn't be in the fantasy conversation unless a drastic turn-around happens to manifest.