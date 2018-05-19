Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday, striking out five and walking three in 3.2 innings.

Moore struggled in Friday's outing, needing 92 pitches (61 for strikes) to get through 3.2 innings. Across his last four starts, Moore has allowed 22 earned runs in 16.1 innings of work, ballooning his ERA to 7.99 on the year. Opponents are hitting .344 off the left-hander, with lefties actually hitting .429 with two home runs against him. Moore is scheduled to face off against the Yankees at home in his next start, but he needs to start pitching more effectively to keep his spot in the rotation.