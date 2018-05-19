Rangers' Matt Moore: Goes 3.2 innings in no-decision Friday
Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday, striking out five and walking three in 3.2 innings.
Moore struggled in Friday's outing, needing 92 pitches (61 for strikes) to get through 3.2 innings. Across his last four starts, Moore has allowed 22 earned runs in 16.1 innings of work, ballooning his ERA to 7.99 on the year. Opponents are hitting .344 off the left-hander, with lefties actually hitting .429 with two home runs against him. Moore is scheduled to face off against the Yankees at home in his next start, but he needs to start pitching more effectively to keep his spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart