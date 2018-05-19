Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out five and walked three over 3.2 innings.

Moore struggled in Friday's outing, needing 92 pitches (61 for strikes) and not even getting out of the fourth inning. Across his last four starts, Moore has allowed 22 earned runs over 16.1 innings, ballooning his ERA to 7.99 on the year. Opponents are hitting .344 off the left-hander, with lefties actually hitting .429 against him. Moore is scheduled to face off against the Yankees at home in his next start, but he needs to start pitching more effectively to keep his spot in the rotation.