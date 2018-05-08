Moore allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against Detroit.

It wasn't as bad as his brutal 10-run outing last start against Cleveland, but Moore just can't keep the ball in the yard. He surrendered his fifth home run of the year to Leonys Martin, the nail in Moore's coffin in the sixth inning. Moore was bailed out by the Rangers offense Monday, but with a 7.71 ERA, his leash has to be getting short. He faces a tough task his next time out, as his next turn is scheduled for Sunday against the Astros.