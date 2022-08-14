site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Matt Moore: Lands on paternity list
RotoWire Staff
Aug 14, 2022
Moore was placed on the paternity list Sunday.
Moore recorded a hold with a scoreless frame Saturday and will now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Yerry Rodriguez was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to fill out the
Rangers' bullpen.
