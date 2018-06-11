Rangers' Matt Moore: Lasts only three innings
Moore allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one wak while failing to register a strikeout across three innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Moore couldn't survive his first pitch without allowing an earned run, as George Springer drove a home run to center field on Moore's opening offering of the game. Things didn't improve much from there for him, as he allowed three more extra-base hits before being chased after three innings. This start marked the fourth time in 12 starts that Moore has failed to complete at least four innings of work and he now has a horrendous 7.88 ERA to go along with a 2.04 WHIP through 56 frames this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Breaks down in fourth inning of no-decision•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Wednesday vs. Seattle•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: No problems after throwing session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...