Moore allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one wak while failing to register a strikeout across three innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Moore couldn't survive his first pitch without allowing an earned run, as George Springer drove a home run to center field on Moore's opening offering of the game. Things didn't improve much from there for him, as he allowed three more extra-base hits before being chased after three innings. This start marked the fourth time in 12 starts that Moore has failed to complete at least four innings of work and he now has a horrendous 7.88 ERA to go along with a 2.04 WHIP through 56 frames this season.