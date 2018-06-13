Manager Jeff Banister reported Tuesday that Moore may not make his next turn through the rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are noncommittal on Moore's current spot in the starting rotation, as the veteran maintains a brutal 7.88 ERA and 2.04 WHIP on the year. If he is indeed bumped from the rotation, minor leaguers Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Yovani Gallardo appear to be realistic candidates to make a spot start in his place.