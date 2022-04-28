Moore allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Moore nearly had an immaculate sixth inning, striking out the first two batters on six pitches and getting to 0-2 on the third batter before a groundout on the ninth and final pitch of the frame. The lefty, who made his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance Wednesday, has allowed one run on four hits and eight walks while striking out 10 over 8.1 innings since his contract was selected when Josh Sborz (elbow) landed on the injury list. While the walk rate needs to be better, Moore credits a new grip on his curveball for his results, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Texas manager Chris Woodward has been impressed, and it looks like Moore will remain in the bullpen when Sborz is healthy and could evolve into a high-leverage role.