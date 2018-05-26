Rangers' Matt Moore: No problems after throwing session
Moore (knee) emerged from a throwing session Thursday with no setback and is hopeful to be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday in Seattle, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Moore, who is battling soreness in his right knee, will go through another workout Saturday before manager Jeff Banister makes a decision on the left-hander.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Could rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Placed on disabled list•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Goes 3.2 innings in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Assigned for Friday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Retains rotation spot for now•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Rotation spot to be evaluated•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.