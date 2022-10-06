Moore earned a save after he tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk while striking out a batter in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Tasked with protecting a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth, Moore worked around a one-out walk and pitched a scoreless frame, notching a save. The save was his sixth of the year and second in as many days. Moore will finish the 2022 campaign with a 1.95 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 83 batters over 74 innings in 63 appearances with the Rangers.