Moore struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Jose Leclerc hasn't pitched since Sept. 29, but he remained in the bullpen while Moore got the call to secure a split of the twin bill for the Rangers. The veteran lefty has been outstanding in a relief role this year, and since the beginning of September he's posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 13 innings. Moore is also a free agent in the offseason, and the 33-year-old could land a big contract to fill a high-leverage role for another team given his 2022 numbers.