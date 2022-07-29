Moore allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Brett Martin had pitched three of the last four days and was presumably unavailable for Thursday's save chance. Moore gave up a one-out single to Luis Rengifo but didn't give up anything else to secure his second save of the season. Through 12 innings this month, Moore has allowed four runs (one earned), nine hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out 11. He's maintained a 1.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB through 47.2 innings while adding four holds and a 4-2 record. Given his solid pitching this year, the veteran southpaw could be traded prior to Tuesday's deadline, though his multi-inning capability makes it a bit less likely that he'll see significant high-leverage chances.