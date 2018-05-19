Moore was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee soreness Saturday.

Moore has an ugly 7.99 ERA through 41.2 innings so far this season, so the Rangers would love it if he could trace all his struggles back to an injury. Unfortunately, it's equally likely that the team is playing up a minor issue in order to give Moore some time out of the firing line after his disappointing start. He posted a 5.52 ERA last season for San Francisco, though, so there's little reason to believe that he'll suddenly be a capable starter after he returns from the disabled list. In a corresponding move, Ariel Jurado was called up from Double-A Frisco to take Moore's place in the rotation.