Moore (1-4) allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in Wednesday's 12-4 loss to the Indians.

For the fifth time in six starts, Moore failed to reach five innings. The left-hander was around the zone, throwing strikes on 64 of his 92 pitches and first-pitch strikes to 19 of 25 batters, but he couldn't put hitters away. The Indians went 4-for-8 when the count reached 0-and-2. Maybe it was the eight days of rest between starts, but that only explains Wednesday's start. He has five other starts contributing to his 7.67 ERA. While pitchers have been removed from rotations for less, the Rangers may be stuck with him. Fellow starter Martin Perez (elbow) was placed on the disabled list, so shuffling Moore to the bullpen is easier said than done. And the organization has little in the way of depth options in the minors. For now, Moore is next scheduled to pitch Monday at home against Detroit.