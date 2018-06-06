Moore did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Athletics, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

The lefty was tagged for a pair of runs in the first inning, but he was able to recover from that point to notch just his second quality start of the year. Moore wasn't missing many bats -- it's already the sixth time this season he's struck out two or fewer -- and he yielded three extra-base hits including a home run but it was encouraging that he was able to make it through six innings for the first time since April 17. He'll take an unsightly 7.47 ERA into a start against the Astros on Sunday.