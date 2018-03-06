Rangers' Matt Moore: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Monday that while he intends to use a six-man rotation this season, Moore, Cole Hamels and Doug Fister will remain on normal pitching schedules in 2018, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Banister didn't say so explicitly, but Martin Perez (elbow) is also set to receive his usual four days of rest between starts once he's healthy, meaning that back-end rotation candidates Mike Minor, Matt Bush and Bartolo Colon would be more affected by the six-man setup. Assuming Banister sticks to his word, Moore can generally be expected to take the hill once every five or six days, which would put him on track for 30-plus starts if he's able to avoid the disabled list in 2018. Moore was able to do that last season and submitted a 5.52 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 174.1 innings, so it's hard to imagine him providing much fantasy utility now that he's trading the pitcher-friendly AT&T Park for a hitter haven in Globe Life Park.
