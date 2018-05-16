The Rangers currently plan on Moore making his next scheduled start against the White Sox on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Moore (1-5) has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the league this season, with a 7.82 WHIP and 2.00 WHIP and only 28 strikeouts over 38 innings. Opposing hitters have a .349/.418/.554 slash line against the 28-year-old this season, but the Rangers seem to have limited options in term of replacement starting options, keeping Moore in the rotation for the time being.