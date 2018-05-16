Rangers' Matt Moore: Retains rotation spot for now
The Rangers currently plan on Moore making his next scheduled start against the White Sox on Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Moore (1-5) has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the league this season, with a 7.82 WHIP and 2.00 WHIP and only 28 strikeouts over 38 innings. Opposing hitters have a .349/.418/.554 slash line against the 28-year-old this season, but the Rangers seem to have limited options in term of replacement starting options, keeping Moore in the rotation for the time being.
