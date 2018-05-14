Manager Jeff Banister he will "continue to evaluate" Moore's spot in the rotation after the left-hander was chased after three innings in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Moore started the game well, fanning four over the first two innings, but endured a 32-pitch, three-run third inning and was pulled by Banister after just 72 pitches. The manager said he wanted to make the change while the Rangers still had an opportunity to win, which suggests Moore has lost Banister's confidence. Moore's ERA rose to 7.82, the highest of any pitcher with at least 35 innings. If he stays in the rotation, Moore's next start is expected to be Saturday on the road against the White Sox.