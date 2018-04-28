Rangers' Matt Moore: Scheduled to pitch Wednesday
Moore is next scheduled to start Wednesday, the final game of a series against the Indians, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
When Moore makes his next start, he'll have had eight days of rest between starts. In the meantime, he could be pressed into duty as an extra relief arm. The Rangers are trying to navigate six starters while keeping staff ace Cole Hamels on a regular five-day routine, so others, like Moore, could get an extra day or two between starts.
