Rangers' Matt Moore: Shifted to bullpen
Moore has been removed from the starting rotation and shifted to a bullpen role, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
He'll no longer make his scheduled start over the weekend, though the Rangers have yet to announce his replacement in the rotation. This isn't all too surprising, as Moore struggled mightily through 12 starts this season, compiling an 8.02 ERA and 41:26 K:BB across 55 innings of work. He tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his lone appearance out of the bullpen this season, so maybe he'll fare better in a long-relief role.
