Rangers' Matt Moore: Shines in win Tuesday
Moore (1-3) got his first win of the season Tuesday, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
Moore failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his opening three starts, but he was much better in this one, pounding the strike zone and inducing 13 swinging strikes. Despite the solid outing, the lefty still owns a 5.59 ERA -- just about in line with last year's 5.52 mark -- so he won't be on most fantasy radars unless he strings together more performances like this one. Moore will try to keep it going Monday in a home date with the Athletics.
