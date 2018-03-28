Moore is scheduled to start the third game of the season, March 31, at home against the Astros.

Moore will be making his regular-season debut for the Rangers, who acquired the left-hander from the Giants during the offseason. He's a career 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against Houston, although those outings occurred before the Astros' batting order became loaded with dangerous hitters.

