Rangers' Matt Moore: Slated for third game
Moore is scheduled to start the third game of the season, March 31, at home against the Astros.
Moore will be making his regular-season debut for the Rangers, who acquired the left-hander from the Giants during the offseason. He's a career 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against Houston, although those outings occurred before the Astros' batting order became loaded with dangerous hitters.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Tires in third inning•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Abandons cutter Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Promising debut Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Cleared for Wednesday start•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws batting practice session•
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...