Moore allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

Moore remains unblemished for the month of June with four hits and four walks allowed while striking out 15 over 13.1 scoreless innings. The 33-year-old lefty, who sports a 182 ERA+ for the season, is part of a Texas bullpen that's ranked ninth during the month of June with a 3.40 ERA.