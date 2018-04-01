Moore took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six over four innings.

Moore was roughed up by the Astros, something that can be said of a lot of pitchers. Despite the poor line, there are some positives to take from his performance, most notably the strikeout total. He relied heavily on called strikes, so his strikeout rate may not be sustainable going forward, but he showed enough in this start to at least warrant streaming consideration moving forward. There's no need to rush to pick him up in most leagues, however, as he hasn't maintained consistent success since the 2016 season .