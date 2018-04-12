Moore (0-3) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.

The left-hander threw 57 of 96 pitches for strikes, and Wednesday's outing was actually his longest so far on the season. Moore's 8.76 ERA and 9:7 K:BB in 12.1 innings were not what the Rangers were hoping for when they acquired him, but he'll get a chance to turn things around Tuesday on the road against the Rays.