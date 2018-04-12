Rangers' Matt Moore: Takes loss Wednesday
Moore (0-3) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.
The left-hander threw 57 of 96 pitches for strikes, and Wednesday's outing was actually his longest so far on the season. Moore's 8.76 ERA and 9:7 K:BB in 12.1 innings were not what the Rangers were hoping for when they acquired him, but he'll get a chance to turn things around Tuesday on the road against the Rays.
More News
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Gives up five earned to Blue Jays•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Slated for third game•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Tires in third inning•
-
Rangers' Matt Moore: Abandons cutter Wednesday•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...