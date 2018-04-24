Moore allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five-plus innings in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Athletics.

Moore left the game with the score tied, handing it off to a bullpen that has been maxed out early in the season, averaging 3.2 innings per game. The left-hander was at 86 pitches when he was pulled, so he had more to expend, but with four right-handers coming up, manager Jeff Banister made the move. It was the fourth time in five starts that Moore has been unable to give Texas six innings. The good news is that Moore has improved over his last three starts after a disastrous beginning when he had an 11.05 ERA after two outings. He'll look to drop his ERA (5.55) even further next Monday in Cleveland, although it should be noted that the Rangers are working with a six-man rotation at this time. His next start could be moved around to accommodate keeping staff ace Cole Hamels on a five-day routine.