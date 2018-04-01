Moore completed four innings and took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six.

Moore was roughed up by the Astros, something that can be said of a lot of pitchers. Despite the poor line, there are some positives to take from his performance, most notably that he struck out six batters. He relied heavily on called strikes so his strikeout total may not be sustainable going forward, but he showed enough in this start to at least warrant streaming consideration in positive matchups moving forward. There's no need to pick him up in most leagues, however, as he hasn't maintained consistent success since the 2016 season .