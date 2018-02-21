Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws batting practice session
Moore (knee) was able to toss a batting practice session Wednesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Moore has been dealing with some soreness behind his right knee which kept him sidelined during the team's fielding practice this past weekend. On a positive note, he has been able to continue throwing, as he went through a bullpen earlier in the week, in addition to the batting practice session Wednesday. It doesn't seem as though there should be any real concern over Moore's status moving forward but more will be known within the next few days as Cactus League action commences.
