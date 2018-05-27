Rangers' Matt Moore: Throws bullpen Saturday
Moore (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday, and the Rangers are waiting to see how the left-hander responds before setting their rotation for their upcoming four-game series against Seattle, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
If Moore responds with no problems, then he could pitch Tuesday, the day he's eligible to come off the disabled, although manager Jeff Banister is considering giving Austin Bibens-Dirkx a second start so that all starters get an extra day of rest.
