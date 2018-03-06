Rangers' Matt Moore: Tires in third inning
Moore retired the first six batters faced before getting fatigued and was unable to complete a third inning, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Moore followed up his sterling first two innings by allowing three of the first four batters faced in the third inning to reach base. "I didn't have the fresh feel of the first two innings,'' Moore said. "Moving forward, I expect those things to clear up." As a projected member of the Rangers' rotation, we certainly hope he can clear up experiencing fatigue so quickly. Let's chalk it up to being the early stages of spring training. He'll get another three or four spring starts to ramp up to a regular-season workload.
