Rangers' Matt Moore: Tosses relief inning Sunday
Moore mopped up Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Moore is still a starter, but was available out of the bullpen over the weekend, as the Rangers' six-man rotation has gotten all out of whack with one starter on a five-day schedule (Cole Hamels), one starter on a six-day schedule (Mike Minor) and the other four guys adjusting to those schedules. The left-handed Moore is expected to start Wednesday on eight days rest, so Sunday's relief appearance should be seen as him getting his work in between starts.
