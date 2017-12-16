The Giants traded Moore to the Rangers on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are expected to receive prospects in return. The deal will be finalized pending physicals for all players involved. Moore finished the 2017 season with a 6-15 record to go along with a 5.52 ERA. It remains to be seen how the Rangers plan on using the southpaw, but he figures to compete for a rotation spot next spring.