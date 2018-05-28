Rangers' Matt Moore: Will start Wednesday vs. Seattle
Moore (knee) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mariners, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.
Moore would have been ready to come off the DL as soon as Tuesday, but the Rangers elected to give him an extra day to recover from the right knee issue before slotting him back into the rotation. Though he shouldn't face any restrictions Wednesday following the brief shutdown period, Moore's spot in the rotation is likely on thin ice after he struggled mightily through his first 10 outings (nine starts) prior to hitting the DL. Over 41.2 innings this season, Moore has gone 1-5 with a 7.99 ERA and 2.02 WHIP.
