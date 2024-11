The Rangers selected Acosta to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Acosta spent his entire 2024 season in Double-A Frisco. He slashed .286/.351/.423 with eight home runs and 58 strikeouts over 433 plate appearances. The season was the infielder's fourth in the minors and the numbers he tallied were his best yet. The 22-year-old is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft in December.