Scherzer will make another rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday against Tacoma.

Scherzer will be back on the mound for the second start of his rehab assignment after tossing four scoreless while striking out five Sunday against Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander has yet to make his major-league debut this year as he's been recovering from offseason back surgery and then a subsequent thumb injury he suffered in April. If all goes well against Tacoma, it's possible that it is Scherzer's final rehab outing.