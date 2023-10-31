Scherzer stated after the game that his start in Game 3 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks on Monday was cut short due to a back spasm, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer noted that he's experienced this same issue in the past with varying outcomes. There have been times when he's been clear of the spasm in 48-to-72 hours, and other instances where it's taken far longer to return to normal. The Rangers will keep a close eye on the veteran right-hander over the next few days to determine whether another appearance in the World Series is a possibility, though time is certainly not on Scherzer's side.