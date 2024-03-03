Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said in an interview with MLB Network on Thursday that the team is now "looking at June" for the return of Scherzer (back).

Bochy noted that the June timetable for Scherzer is "a little earlier than we thought." When Scherzer underwent surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disc in his back, the Rangers said at the time that the veteran righty could be back in June or July. It's not clear what exactly Scherzer is currently able to do during his rehab, but evidently the club is optimistic he can make it back on the early side of its initial timeline. It's still very early in the process, of course, and Scherzer's age (39) won't help him.