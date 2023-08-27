Scherzer allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

Scherzer lasted just 3.2 innings in an uncharacteristically poor start against the Brewers last Sunday, but he was back in form for this one. He's logged quality starts in four of his five outings with the Rangers, allowing nine runs over 30.2 innings with a 40:10 K:BB in that span. Overall, he's at a 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 161:40 K:BB through 138.1 innings this season when accounting for his time with the Mets. Scherzer is lined up to make his next start at home in a rematch with the Twins.