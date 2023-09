Scherzer (forearm) has been cleared to start for the Rangers on Wednesday against the Astros, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer was lifted a little early from his previous start because of some tightness in his right forearm, but he got through his between-starts bullpen session with no issues and is ready to go for Wednesday's key division showdown. The veteran right-hander boasts a 2.21 ERA in six starts since joining the Rangers.