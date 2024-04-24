The Rangers announced that Scherzer (back) will make his first minor-league rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Round Rock.

Texas' decision to place Scherzer on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL coming out of spring training was the first hint that the veteran righty was making a speedier-than-expected recovery from his Dec. 15 surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, and he appears to have faced no setbacks while advancing through his throwing progression during the first month of the regular season. Scherzer will now move on to the final phase of his ramp-up program by heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, which will likely consist of at least two appearances with Round Rock or another affiliate. According to the Associated Press, manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer is expected to throw about 50 pitches in Wednesday's outing after he tossed a 40-pitch simulated game this past Friday.