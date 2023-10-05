Rangers general manager Chris Young said Scherzer (shoulder) could advance to facing live hitters Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 12 due to a teres major muscle injury and remains doubtful to be included on the ALDS roster, but the veteran right-hander has made significant progress over the last week and might be somewhat close to full strength by the start of the ALCS -- should Texas move on past Baltimore. Scherzer responded well to a high-intensity bullpen session Wednesday, telling reporters that he "was able to step on it more" and emerged from the workout with no lingering discomfort in his throwing shoulder.