Scherzer (11-4) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Scherzer has won both of his starts since he was traded to the Rangers, amassing a 15:4 K:BB over 13 innings along the way. He's logged four quality starts in five outings since the All-Star break. For the season, he's at a 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 136:34 K:BB through 120.2 innings over 21 starts between the Rangers and the Mets. The 39-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Angels early next week.