Scherzer allowed one hit and two walks over six shutout frames in Friday's loss to the Twins. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Scherzer was in line for his 13th win over the year before the Rangers bullpen coughed up the lead. He's been terrific since joining Texas, registering a 2.21 ERA and a 47:12 K:BB through six starts. For the season, his ERA is down to 3.55 across 144.1 frames. Scherzer is currently lined up to face Houston at home next week.